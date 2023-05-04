Saba Qamar looks like a queen in latest bridal photoshoot

Saba Qamar, the reigning queen of Lollywood, has an undeniable charm that can captivate anyone with just a glance. With her stunning looks and impressive talent, she has become a favourite among numerous brands, and her social media is filled with pictures of her portraits.

Her illustrious career and versatility have made her one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, making her a role model for many. Apart from her numerous commercially successful television series, has been the face of many leading brands and walked down the ramp as a show stopper for many top-tier fashion designers.

Recently, she was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot that has left us all awestruck. Dressed in a wedding trousseau, the Sar e Rah looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.

"I am ‘That Girl’. ????" captioned Qamar.

Social media users were in awe of the 39-year-old ethereal beauty and flooded the comment sections with praises.

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer and Gunnah.