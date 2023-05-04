Search

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar looks like a queen in latest bridal photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja 08:24 PM | 4 May, 2023
Saba Qamar looks like a queen in latest bridal photoshoot
Source: Instagram

Saba Qamar, the reigning queen of Lollywood, has an undeniable charm that can captivate anyone with just a glance. With her stunning looks and impressive talent, she has become a favourite among numerous brands, and her social media is filled with pictures of her portraits.

Her illustrious career and versatility have made her one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, making her a role model for many. Apart from her numerous commercially successful television series, has been the face of many leading brands and walked down the ramp as a show stopper for many top-tier fashion designers.

Recently, she was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot that has left us all awestruck. Dressed in a wedding trousseau, the Sar e Rah looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.

"I am ‘That Girl’. ????" captioned Qamar.

Social media users were in awe of the 39-year-old ethereal beauty and flooded the comment sections with praises. 

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer and Gunnah.

Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid tease fans with upcoming project

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Merub Ali flaunts new haircut in latest Instagram post

06:47 PM | 4 May, 2023

Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid tease fans with upcoming project

07:00 PM | 3 May, 2023

Politicians as rock stars: AI artist takes the internet by storm with latest creation

04:24 PM | 3 May, 2023

Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures break the internet

11:08 AM | 25 Apr, 2023

Saba Qamar is a vision to behold this Eid

07:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2023

Lollywood stars shine bright like a diamond on Eidul Fitr

03:35 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada increases settlement funds required for Express Entry: Read ...

10:40 PM | 4 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope May 04, 2023 

08:33 AM | 4 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.9
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.9 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 4, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,420.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs177,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,798.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: