Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid tease fans with upcoming project

Saba Qamar, the reigning queen of Lollywood, has an undeniable charm that can captivate anyone with just a glance. With her stunning looks and impressive talent, she has become a favourite among numerous brands, and her social media is filled with pictures of her portraits.

Her illustrious career and versatility have made her one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, making her a role model for many. With millions of followers spellbound by the Kamli diva's ethereal beauty and acting prowess, anything the Cheekh star does changes the discourse on social media.

Recently, she was seen working on a new project with singer and fellow star Haroon Shahid. In a post on Instagram, Shahid shared a picture of the two with the caption "Working on something meaningful for Pakistan with @sabaqamarzaman #comingsoon"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haroon Shahid (@haroonshahidofficial)

Qamar also reshared the post on her Instagram story.

Their fans and admirers took to the comment section to express their excitement. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah. On the other hand, Shahid was recently seen in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat and Tinkay Ka Sahara.