Search

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid tease fans with upcoming project

Maheen Khawaja 07:00 PM | 3 May, 2023
Saba Qamar and Haroon Shahid tease fans with upcoming project
Source: Saba Qamar/ Haroon Shahid (Instagram)

Saba Qamar, the reigning queen of Lollywood, has an undeniable charm that can captivate anyone with just a glance. With her stunning looks and impressive talent, she has become a favourite among numerous brands, and her social media is filled with pictures of her portraits.

Her illustrious career and versatility have made her one of Pakistan's most sought-after actresses, making her a role model for many. With millions of followers spellbound by the Kamli diva's ethereal beauty and acting prowess, anything the Cheekh star does changes the discourse on social media. 

Recently, she was seen working on a new project with singer and fellow star Haroon Shahid. In a post on Instagram, Shahid shared a picture of the two with the caption "Working on something meaningful for Pakistan with @sabaqamarzaman #comingsoon"

Qamar also reshared the post on her Instagram story.

Their fans and admirers took to the comment section to express their excitement. Here's what they had to say:

On the work front, Qamar will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah. On the other hand, Shahid was recently seen in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat and Tinkay Ka Sahara

Saba Qamar is a vision to behold this Eid

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Shaan Shahid criticises Faisal Qureshi's MBG, calls him inexperienced

06:39 PM | 3 May, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill buys new house, receives congratulations from fans

08:52 PM | 2 May, 2023

OST of new drama serial 'Jhoom' featuring Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani wins hearts

11:06 PM | 2 May, 2023

Trailer of new TV series 'Siyaah' featuring Hania Aamir and Faysal Quraishi released

11:29 PM | 2 May, 2023

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali to share screen in upcoming drama

08:10 PM | 2 May, 2023

Reema and Rambo's son lip syncing video goes viral

09:48 PM | 2 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hollywood writers go on strike over underpaid job offerings

08:44 PM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: