Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with new viral video

KARACHI – Gorgeous Lollywood diva Maya Ali and handsome hunk Bilal Ashraf have left fans amused with a new tempting photoshoot.

Social media users adore the duo’s incredible onscreen chemistry as Mann Mayal star is using her stardom to promote her own clothing line ‘Maya’s Pret.’

Lately, she dropped several pictures and sequences to promote the ‘Eid Ul Adha’ collection dubbed Sawariya. With evergreen songs like Kevan Mukhran Ton Nazre Hatawan and Appko Dekha Tou Phoolon Ko Paseena Agaya, the two rubs shoulder together.

Maya, known for her effervescent, jovial persona, shakes her legs to the rhythm of the track playing in the background as she posed standing next to Bilal Ashraf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

On the work front, the 33-year-old will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's directorial Aasmaan Bolay Ga.