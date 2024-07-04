Search

Pakistan

Wheat tax threatens to spike flour prices in Pakistan

06:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
flour price

Pakistani consumers face yet another potential economic setback as the government considers imposing new taxes on wheat products, which could lead to a notable increase in the price of flour.

The Pakistan Flour Mills Association has urgently convened in Lahore this week to address the looming crisis. Flour mill owners are urging the government to reconsider its decision to levy withholding taxes on wheat products, warning of imminent disruptions and industrial strikes if their plea is ignored.

Chaudhry Amir Abdullah, Chairman of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, expressed grave concerns in an interview with Express, stating that the proposed withholding tax could inflate the prices of wheat, flour, and fine flour by up to Rs 7 per kilogram. He emphasized that if implemented, this tax adjustment would translate into a Rs 106 hike for a 10 kg bag of flour, and a staggering Rs 460 increase for sacks of fine flour.

Highlighting a stark disparity in tax compliance, Abdullah pointed out that a mere 2% of Pakistan's population pays direct taxes, while the remaining 98% bear the burden of indirect taxes, including sales tax. He underscored that the imposition of withholding tax on wheat products would inevitably escalate the cost of essential commodities, adversely affecting ordinary households across the country.

Asserting the limitations of the Flour Mills Association, Abdullah clarified that neither they nor the flour mills fall under the purview of the government or its revenue collection agencies, such as the Federal Board of Revenue.

Pakistan

08:31 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Nationwide shutdown of petrol pumps expected on Friday

07:38 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Luxury houses for Punjab bureaucrats in DHA Lahore spark public ...

07:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Electricity bill for Pakistan energy minister’s house leaves public ...

07:09 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Celebs for sale: Controversy erupts over paid government endorsements

07:08 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Reportage Properties signs a Cooperation Agreement with Empire ...

06:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Wheat tax threatens to spike flour prices in Pakistan

Pakistan

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

01:19 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan-US Counter Terrorism drill kickstarts with infantry ...

01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid ...

09:29 AM | 4 Jul, 2024

Terror outfit TTP announces 'Azm-e-Shariat' operation to ramp up ...

12:21 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Islamabad court clears Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in Aabpara ...

04:41 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Historic as Aalia Neelum appointed first woman LHC chief justice

Advertisement

Latest

09:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan defeats India in Asian Snooker Championship quarterfinal

Gold & Silver

03:32 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.95
Euro EUR 294.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.20 74
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: