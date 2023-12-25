Search

Immigration

Hungary Work Permit: Read changes to immigration law before relocating

Web Desk
10:37 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Hungary Work Permit: Read changes to immigration law before relocating

BUDAPEST - The Hungarian Parliament recently announced amendments to the country's immigration laws, set to take effect from January 1, 2024.

The amendments aim to reinforce existing regulations, significantly impacting both prospective foreign nationals seeking work permit permissions and the processing of ongoing applications.

Under the new regulations, two distinct categories of employment permits will be established. The first one will be the 'Skilled Workers Permit' under which the eligible skilled applicants will be granted permission to reside in the country for a duration of up to three years.

Moreover, under the 'Guest Workers Permit', the eligible individuals will have a limited stay duration and will not have the opportunity to seek permanent residency or act as sponsors for family members. Another change related to 'Guest Workers Permit' is that the number of guest workers allowed will align with the quantity of available job positions in Hungary. For this permit, Hungarian sponsoring companies will need to complete a resident labor market test for applicants.

To facilitate the implementation of these changes, the Hungarian authorities have outlined a comprehensive plan according to which from January 1, 2024, to February 29, 2024, the processing of immigration applications will be temporarily halted and no new employment permit requests will be accepted during this period.

It has also been announced that the applications submitted before January 1, 2024, will undergo processing after February 29, 2024. 

Moreover, work permit applications submitted electronically and fully paid before December 31, 2023, will be evaluated under the existing regulations.

Interestingly, the Residence permits due to expire within this period will automatically be extended until April 30, 2024 while the authorities will accept new applications starting from March 1, 2024.

The temporary pause will extend to fresh applications for residence permits, residence cards, and EU registration cards. Only those applications deemed of national significance, specifically directed by the government, will be considered and accepted during this period.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:23 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

UAE introduces new work permit for teachers: Here's eligibility ...

05:56 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

UK announces complete details about salary threshold under fresh ...

06:06 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Texas promulgates law to arrest illegal immigrants: Details inside

07:39 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Visa overstayers to face jail as Kuwait debates fresh law for ...

05:02 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

Pakistan's three major airports to install e-gates for swift ...

03:41 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

French president suffers massive blow as lawmakers reject immigration ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in 2nd Test at Melbourne today

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 December 2023

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: