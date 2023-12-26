PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in 2nd Test at Melbourne today

The second Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Melbourne today.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Shan Masood, rested Sarfaraz Ahmed, a seasoned stumper, on Monday and replaced him by Mohammad Rizwan for the second match of the three-Test series against Australia.

Although some people on social media seemed dissatisfied with the decision, Masood stated that it was made in accordance with conditions in Australia.

"With the circumstances in mind, we decided on Rizwan. We have rested Sarfaraz; using the word 'drop' for him is a bit harsh," the skipper said to reporters during a Melbourne media session.

Following Babar Azam's resignation, Masood was named the new captain of the national team for the long format of the game. He stated that the seasoned stumper will be selected as soon as circumstances allow it.

The match will start 4:30am Pakistan Standard time.

Australia lead the series by 1-0.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan