Search

Sports

PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in 2nd Test at Melbourne today

Web Desk
12:00 AM | 26 Dec, 2023
PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in 2nd Test at Melbourne today
Source: Social Media

The second Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia will be played in Melbourne today.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Shan Masood, rested Sarfaraz Ahmed, a seasoned stumper, on Monday and replaced him by Mohammad Rizwan for the second match of the three-Test series against Australia.

Although some people on social media seemed dissatisfied with the decision, Masood stated that it was made in accordance with conditions in Australia.

"With the circumstances in mind, we decided on Rizwan. We have rested Sarfaraz; using the word 'drop' for him is a bit harsh," the skipper said to reporters during a Melbourne media session.

Following Babar Azam's resignation, Masood was named the new captain of the national team for the long format of the game. He stated that the seasoned stumper will be selected as soon as circumstances allow it.

The match will start 4:30am Pakistan Standard time.

Australia lead the series by 1-0.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal, Sajid Khan

Pakistani spinner Noman Ali goes under the knife ahead of second Australia Test

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

01:16 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz as Pakistan announce playing XI for ...

04:24 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali for Test series

10:12 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Pakistani spinner Noman Ali goes under the knife ahead of second ...

12:28 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Setback for Pakistan as Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia tour 

03:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand T20I series

11:22 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan slapped with 10pc match fee fine over slow rate in ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan face Australia in 2nd Test at Melbourne today

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 December 2023

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: