Pakistani spinner Noman Ali goes under the knife ahead of second Australia Test

MELBOURNE – Pakistan faced back-to-back blows in the Australia Test series and now key spinner Noman Ali has been ruled out of the Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Board said the 37-year-old complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, and examinations confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis.

The board said the vermiform appendix was then removed via Laparoscopic Appendectomy today in the morning.

The player is stable and doing fine after surgical procedure, and will be discharged later this afternoon.

Noman becomes the second bowler of the Asian side after Khurram Shehzad's setback.

Team Green will play the second Test in Melbourne from December 26 after losing the opening game of the three-match series.