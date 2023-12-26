Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 26 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 December 2023

A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan