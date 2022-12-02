Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 December 2022
10:36 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs163,000 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 139,750. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 128,103 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,416.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Karachi
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Islamabad
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Peshawar
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Quetta
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Sialkot
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Attock
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Gujranwala
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Jehlum
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Multan
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Gujrat
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Nawabshah
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Chakwal
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Hyderabad
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Nowshehra
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Sargodha
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Faisalabad
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
|Mirpur
|PKR 163,000
|PKR 1,790
