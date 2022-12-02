Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 December 2022
10:36 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs163,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 139,750. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 128,103 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,416.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Karachi PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Islamabad PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Peshawar PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Quetta PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Sialkot PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Attock PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Gujranwala PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Jehlum PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Multan PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Bahawalpur PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Gujrat PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Nawabshah PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Chakwal PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Hyderabad PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Nowshehra PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Sargodha PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Faisalabad PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790
Mirpur PKR 163,000 PKR 1,790

