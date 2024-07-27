Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

KARACHI – Gold extended gains in domestic market of Pakistan on last trading day of the business week as international prices registered upward trend on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs1,000 to reach Rs252,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857 to settle at Rs216,478.

In international market, the precious commodity registered significant gains as per ounce price surged by $23 to reach $2,386.

Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola and 10-gram were traded at Rs2,860 and Rs2,451.98, respectively.

A day earlier, per tola gold price moved up by Rs1,000 to reach Rs251,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs858 to settle at Rs215,621.