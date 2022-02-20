Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2022
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2022
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,800 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,000 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,085 a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.114,400.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Karachi PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Islamabad PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Peshawar PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Quetta PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Sialkot PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Attock PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Gujranwala PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Jehlum PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Multan PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Bahawalpur PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Gujrat PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Nawabshah PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Chakwal PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Hyderabad PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Nowshehra PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Sargodha PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Faisalabad PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575
Mirpur PKR 124,800 PKR 1,575

More From This Category
Gold price jumps Rs650 per tola in Pakistan
07:14 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 February ...
08:36 AM | 19 Feb, 2022
Gold price up by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan
10:00 PM | 18 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 February ...
10:16 AM | 18 Feb, 2022
Gold price jumps Rs600 per tola in Pakistan
07:31 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 February ...
08:42 AM | 17 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah's transformation leaves fans shocked
08:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr