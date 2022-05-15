Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 May 2022
Web Desk
08:52 AM | 15 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 May 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 135,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 116,170. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 106,488 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 124,207.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Karachi PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Islamabad PKR 135,550 PKR 1,515
Peshawar PKR 135,600 PKR 1,515
Quetta PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Sialkot PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Attock PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Gujranwala PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Jehlum PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Multan PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Bahawalpur PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Gujrat PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Nawabshah PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Chakwal PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Hyderabad PKR 135,650 PKR 1,515
Nowshehra PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Sargodha PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515
Faisalabad PKR 135,600 PKR 1,515
Mirpur PKR 135,500 PKR 1,515

