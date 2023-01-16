Search

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2023

Web Desk 08:15 AM | 16 Jan, 2023
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 16, 2022 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.75
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

