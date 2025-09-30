October Electricity Bills in Pakistan to jump after Fuel Cost Adjustment

KARACHI – Pakistanis are likely to feel another jolt as electricity tariffs are set to rise sharply in October. After expiry of July relief, a new fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August will push bills up by Rs1.98 per unit, officials revealed during a National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) hearing.

The negative FCA of Rs1.79 per unit, which offered some respite in September, is being replaced by positive FCA of Rs0.19 per unit. This sudden reversal is expected to hit millions of households hard.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) explained that rising generation costs driven by higher fuel prices are to blame. Consumers are being asked to cover an extra Rs. 0.1911 per kWh, adding a staggering Rs. 2.62 billion to October’s bills.

Tax and surcharge layers are making matters worse. A general sales tax of around Rs0.60 per unit is being levied on top of Rs3.23 per unit surcharge, which government is using to repay Rs1,225 billion in bank loans. Experts warn that this could accelerate repayments, but at the cost of everyday consumers.

Industrial users are also reeling, with tariffs soaring from Rs. 29 to Rs. 35 per unit after the end of the prime minister’s relief package. Many are calling on the government to honor previous promises of supplying electricity to industry at $0.09 per unit.

While the government promises exemptions for flood-affected areas, ordinary consumers fear they could still bear the brunt if costs rise further.