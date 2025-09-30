ADB projects 3pc GDP growth for Pakistan in FY26 despite flood devastations

ISLAMABAD – The economic growth of Pakistan is projected to continue in the medium term, with real gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast at 3.0% in fiscal year 2025-26 as macroeconomic stability deepens through sustained reforms addressing structural vulnerabilities.

It was stated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2025, the annual flagship economic publication.

It said Pakistan’s improved macroeconomic conditions contributed to an uptick in growth in fiscal year 2025 (ended 30 June 2025), underpinned by increased investment driven by continued policy reforms and economic stability.

It said economic reform has progressed considerably under the IMF Extended Fund Facility arrangement that began in October 2024. Policy consistency and climate resilience remain vital to maintaining the growth momentum. Downside risks to the outlook remain high.

“Pakistan’s growth prospects remain positive,” said ADB Country Director for Pakistan Emma Fan. “However, the country continues to face structural challenges, compounded by recurring disasters such as the recent floods. In this context, consistent reforms and policy implementation are essential for reinforcing policy credibility, sustaining economic momentum, and enhancing the country’s resilience.”

In FY2026, economic activity is expected to strengthen, supported by improved external buffers and renewed business confidence following the US-Pakistan trade agreement. However, the damage caused to infrastructure and farmland by the recent floods may weigh on growth. Recovery and rehabilitation efforts, bolstered by fiscal incentives for the construction sector announced in the FY2026 budget, are expected to partially offset the adverse impact.

Average inflation is projected to increase to 6.0% in FY2026, reflecting the impact of flood-related supply chain disruptions on food prices and the increase in gas tariffs.

In response, the central bank is expected to adopt a cautious approach to easing monetary policy to stabilize inflation within its medium-term target range of 5%–7%.