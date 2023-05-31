Maya Ali mocks Maryam Nawaz in new viral video

Fans adore how Pakistani actress Maya Ali wears these simple outfits and has provided some of the best tips for ironing the clothes.

Maya, one of the most beautiful actresses of the country, has acted in many super-hit dramas like, Man Mayal, Pehli Si Mohabbat, Dur e Shewar, and Ladon Mai Pali.

Maya Ali has recently shared a video of herself in which she got spotted ironing her clothes. Without naming Maryam Nawaz, she shared the post with a caption, “When you don’t have electricity for eight hours and Baaki Ap samjhdar hain.”

Couple of months ago, Maryam Nawaz in an interview said that she had to use a frying pan to iron her clothes in jail because there was no iron available there. This statement did not go well with the netizens and they trolled her on the social media.