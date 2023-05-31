Pakistan increases electricity price by Rs1.61 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs1.61 per unit in the electricity prices in wake of the fuel charges adjustment.

The upward adjustment has been made for the month of April 2023 after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) south an increase of Rs2.01. However, the NEPRA has approved Rs1.61 hike, which will be received in bills for next month.

The adjustment will be applicable to all the consumers of various power distribution companies (Discos) except the lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The regulatory body in a statement said the violation of the merit orders caused additional burden of Rs3.725 billion on the national kitty.