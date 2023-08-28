Ayesha Omar’s new dance rehearsal video goes viral

Ayesha Omar is a name synonymous with fashion icon in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The 41-year-old star, whose sartorial choices and red carpet appearances have propelled her to top the list of the most fashionable celebrities, has won the hearts of the fans with a new video she shared on her Instagram account.

Omar, who made a name for herself with an illustrious career in the drama fraternity having contributed greatly with back-to-back blockbuster dramas, is mostly seen gracing designer coutures and posing for many publications. The Bulbulay famed actress shared new video in which she can be seen flaunting her dance moves in a rehearsal for an upcoming show in Manchester, Britain.

Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress shared the video.

On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Bag Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.