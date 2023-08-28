Real World Fight League MMA competitions held in Lahore

Seasoned professionals and young prodigies have showcased their mastery at the Real World Fight League Mixed Martial Arts event held here at the DHA Phase 6 Sports Complex.

The surging popularity of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Pakistan took center stage as the city of Lahore witnessed a series of intense MMA competitions. With over 15 fights spanning various weight categories, athletes delivered a barrage of pow­erful kicks and punches, en­thralling the spectators with their exceptional abilities.

Wahab Riaz, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs, lauded the participants and pledged unwavering support from the Sports Board Punjab for the continued advance­ment of this burgeoning sport.

“The Sports Board Punjab is deeply committed to foster­ing a diverse array of sports across the province. The realm of Mixed Martial Arts will undoubtedly receive the same backing and resources, propelling its growth and suc­cess within our region,” said Wahab Riaz.

Umar Ahmad, President of Paki­stan Mixed Martial Arts, outlined the event’s objective of not only enhancing physical prowess but also fortifying mental resilience. “Our primary focus lies in the elevation of Mixed Martial Arts throughout the nation. The en­thusiastic response from our youth is remarkable, and we are dedicated to facilitating their progress. By doing so, we aim to cultivate future champions in mixed martial arts, individuals who can bring international acclaim and honor to Pakistan.”