Real World Fight League MMA competitions held in Lahore

Seasoned professionals and young prodigies have showcased their mastery at the Real World Fight League Mixed Martial Arts event held here at the DHA Phase 6 Sports Complex.
The surging popularity of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in Pakistan took center stage as the city of Lahore witnessed a series of intense MMA competitions. With over 15 fights spanning various weight categories, athletes delivered a barrage of powerful kicks and punches, enthralling the spectators with their exceptional abilities.
Wahab Riaz, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs, lauded the participants and pledged unwavering support from the Sports Board Punjab for the continued advancement of this burgeoning sport.
“The Sports Board Punjab is deeply committed to fostering a diverse array of sports across the province. The realm of Mixed Martial Arts will undoubtedly receive the same backing and resources, propelling its growth and success within our region,” said Wahab Riaz.
Umar Ahmad, President of Pakistan Mixed Martial Arts, outlined the event’s objective of not only enhancing physical prowess but also fortifying mental resilience. “Our primary focus lies in the elevation of Mixed Martial Arts throughout the nation. The enthusiastic response from our youth is remarkable, and we are dedicated to facilitating their progress. By doing so, we aim to cultivate future champions in mixed martial arts, individuals who can bring international acclaim and honor to Pakistan.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 28, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,100 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,710.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Karachi
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Quetta
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Attock
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Multan
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,100
|PKR 2,730
