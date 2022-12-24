Bilawal Bhutto Zardari joins TikTok

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is now just a message away on TikTok after joining the short video sharing app.

He made the announcement on his Twitter handle, as the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party urged social media users to follow him on a Chinese-owned app, best known for cringe dance videos and pointless trends.

As the 34-year-old jumped the bandwagon by entering a new social platform, it didn't take long for trolls to join the party, where they flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions.

The TikTok account, followed by around 8,000 followers, also shared several clips from foreign visits and fiery speeches of the youngest Foreign Minister of South Asian country.

Trolling him, many asked the politician to show some dance moves.

Here are some of the reactions: