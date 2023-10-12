  

Momal Sheikh treats fans with exclusive pictures from Mahira Khan's mehndi

Maheen Khawaja
06:46 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
Momal Sheikh treats fans with exclusive pictures from Mahira Khan's mehndi
Source: Momal Sheikh (Instagram)

Momal Sheikh, a multi-talented actress, devoted wife, and loving mother, is not only a loyal friend but also the daughter of the legendary superstar Javed Sheikh. Her close friendship with the iconic Mahira Khan is the stuff of legends, with the two often spotted together, sharing not just a deep bond but also similar values and mindsets.

Their friendship, which spans several years, has now extended onto the screen in the series "Razia." Recently, Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim, and Sheikh was there to celebrate alongside other close friends.

She cherished and captured the joyous moments with Mahira, crafting beautiful memories together. Ever the life of the party, she danced with infectious exuberance, emanating her own distinctive charm. She later delighted her fans by sharing a collection of scintillating photographs. She penned an emotional note in the caption saying, "Every love story is beautiful but yours is my favourite♥️
Mahirah… our most special one!!
I don’t know where to begin from but these past few weeks have been nothing but magical

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

