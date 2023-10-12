Search

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar opens up about daughter’s tragic death

Web Desk
07:47 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar opens up about daughter’s tragic death
Source: Youtube

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, a renowned writer celebrated for his unapologetic candour and bold perspectives, is more than just a literary figure. He has been an open book about his personal life, offering glimpses into his remarkable journey through various financial classes, a testament to his unwavering dedication and intellect.

Beyond his professional life, he proudly wears the hats of a husband and father, and whenever he graces our screens, his love for his family shines brightly.

In a recent episode of the FHM podcast, Qamar bared his soul as he courageously discussed the heart-wrenching experience of losing his infant daughter. A father to three daughters, he has always shared a close bond with them. He fondly mentions how his eldest daughter, even after her marriage, continues to keep a vigilant eye on his well-being. In his household, it's his wife and daughters who hold sway, and the loss of one of his beloved girls marked the darkest chapter in his life.

The painful recollection he shared harkens back to a time when he could afford nothing more than a simple bike. "In a small metal glass, they stored petrol for it. It was during one of his absences that she tragically mistook the petrol for water and ingested it."

 

Some of his most popular and highly acclaimed works include TV serials "Sadqay Tumhare," "Pyare Afzal" and "Bunty I Love You."

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's curt exchange with Miss Pakistan sparks debate

07:47 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar opens up about daughter’s tragic death

