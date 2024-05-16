PM Shehbaz arrives in Muzaffarabad, days after violent protests in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Azad Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad on a day long visit, days after the region saw deadly protests.
PM Sharif will meet Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, and will address cabinet. Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the prime minister
A report shared by state broadcaster said the premier will visit Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project where he will be briefed about the details. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other members also accompanied him.
The PM landed in the region, days after civil rights groups ended protest after the government agreed to their demands to lower electricity and wheat prices.
The protests, organized by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), began on May 11 and resulted in several deaths and clashes with police and Rangers.
Sharif led government approved grants to address the situation, emphasising Azad Kashmir's special status within Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-May-2024/azad-kashmir-residents-call-off-violent-protests-after-breakthrough-in-negotiations
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
