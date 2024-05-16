PM Shehbaz arrives in Muzaffarabad, days after violent protests in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Azad Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad on a day long visit, days after the region saw deadly protests.

PM Sharif will meet Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, and will address cabinet. Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the prime minister

A report shared by state broadcaster said the premier will visit Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project where he will be briefed about the details. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other members also accompanied him.

The PM landed in the region, days after civil rights groups ended protest after the government agreed to their demands to lower electricity and wheat prices.

The protests, organized by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), began on May 11 and resulted in several deaths and clashes with police and Rangers.

Sharif led government approved grants to address the situation, emphasising Azad Kashmir's special status within Pakistan.

