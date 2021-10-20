Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly transgender four-star admiral in US
Web Desk
01:34 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly transgender four-star admiral in US
Share

WASHINGTON – US assistant health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Tuesday was sworn in as first transgender four-star admiral in one of the country’s eight uniformed services.

The 63-year-old became the highest-ranking official in the US Public Health Service Corps that is responsible for sending government medical officials to respond to health crises or natural disasters, the US department of health and human services said.

“I am so impressed by the dedication, the commitment, and the expertise of the officers and the United States Public Health Service Commission Corps. And it is truly an honor to lead them and to serve with them,” she said in an interview with a radio service.

“I think this is symbolic of that commitment and for transgender youth and other transgender individuals that there are no glass ceilings and no limitation to what we can achieve,” Levine said added while terming her appointment as part of the incumbent administration's commitment toward diversity, and equity.

Levine went on to say "I stand before you in this uniform ready to be a beacon in these dark days of Covid-19, working to serve you and this great nation".

Rachel – a Harvard graduate – also studied medicine at Tulane University School and was considered a top doctor at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

First black US state secretary Colin Powell dies ... 06:37 PM | 18 Oct, 2021

NEW YORK – Colin Powell, the first black US secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday from ...

More From This Category
Owaisi, other Indian politicians demand ...
12:36 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
Shaukat Tarin returns to US as IMF talks headed ...
11:53 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Biden announces Donald Blome as ambassador to ...
10:02 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
US train riders ‘held up phones as woman was ...
01:45 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Drone flies lungs between two hospitals for ...
12:55 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Afghan Taliban start building their own air force
12:35 AM | 20 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#AryanKhan #bail #rejected
03:25 PM | 20 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr