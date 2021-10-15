Indian cricket chief invites PCB head Ramiz Raja to IPL final

DUBAI – Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has invited Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja to watch the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) final being played today in Dubai.

Ganguly reportedly extended the invitation on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council’s Executive Board meeting held in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The BCCI president has also expressed a willingness to resume cricket ties between the neighbouring countries.

The last time India and Pakistan held a bilateral series back in 2012, when a limited-overs series was played in India.

The arch-rivals are set to lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24 in what is dubbed as the biggest clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.