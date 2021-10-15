PTI govt to lose another finance minister today
PTI govt to lose another finance minister today
ISLAMABAD – The PTI-led government has decided to appoint Shaukat Tarin as adviser to prime minister on finance, as his six-month tenure as finance minister ends today, according to media reports.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is yet to approve the new designation for Tarin, who was appointed finance minister on April 16, 2021.

Furthermore, the government intends to get Tarin elected as a senator and it is requisite for him to win the polls to continue as finance minister, as an unelected individual could not head the ministry, chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees beyond six months.

Shaukat Tarin is currently in Washington to attend the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and the policy talks for the $6 billion loan programme with IMF.

Back in March this year, the ruling party had attempted to get Abdul Hafeez Shaikh elected as a senator from Islamabad but he lost the seat to PDM’s joint candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Hammad Azhar had replaced Shaikh after he resigned from the position before the expiry of his six-month tenure.

