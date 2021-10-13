Here's what Babar Azam said ahead of high-octane clash against India

LAHORE – Pakistan’s captain and middle-order batsman Babar Azam is optimistic as Men in Green are set to face arch-rival India in a high octane match on October 24.

A statement issued by 26-year-old cited “Our morale is high and we want to make a positive start to the tournament by winning the opening game against India”.

Ahead of the much-awaited fixture, the right-handed batter said gaining momentum at the start of the international tournament will boost the team’s confidence.

Shedding light on the playing order for the game, he said I will open the innings with wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan but there can be a change as per the conditions.

The second-best player on ICC men’s T20 rankings also mentioned the importance of having experienced players like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez as part of the Pakistani squad saying the duo [Hafeez and Malik] are match-winners and their experience will help us on the field.

Earlier, South African cricket coach Lance Klusener said the Pakistani team has the ability to upset arch-rival in the T20 World Cup clash to be held in Dubai. The 50-year-old termed the event as a huge event, saying it is a match which fans can not miss, especially in big competitions like World Cups.

Pakistani cricketers begin final preparations for ... 12:43 AM | 13 Oct, 2021 As the T20 World Cup is just a few days away, Pakistani cricketers are busy these days fine-tuning their game for the ...

Pakistani team has some excellent batters and a competitive bowling attack he said adding If India has a bit of an off day and Pakistan brings their best game, they can easily cause an upset.

The teams of neighboring countries are set to face each other on October 24 in Dubai in the first match in the tournament.