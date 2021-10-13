TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video takes the internet by storm

Pakistan has fallen head over heels with TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza and there is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her.

The 21-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

Turning to her Instagram handle, this time around Mirza posted a beautiful video where she can be spotted celebrating a milestone as she hits 2.9 million followers.

"2.9 Million Angels", she captioned.

Dressed in a chic casual outfit, Jannat looks stunning as she casually strolls whilst posing for the camera.

On the work front, Mirza is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.