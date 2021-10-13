Amal Muneeb wins hearts as her adorable swimming video goes viral
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's two-year-old daughter Amal has been the most adored starkid in Pakistan as the internet obsesses over the little princesses.
This time around, the bundle of joy has left the netizens mesmerised by her cuteness. Video of her taking swimming lessons from her uncle Huzaifa Khan has gone viral on social media.
Little Amal was the ultimate heart stealer as she was spotted in a black swimsuit happily flapping her feet in a pool. Minal Khan shared the video on her Instagram with the caption: “Little diver in the house.”
In another clip, Amal was also heard screaming adorably “jumping! jumping!” The fans just couldn’t help but gush over the little munchkin.
Earlier, Aiman's daughter Amal Muneeb won hearts as Minal Khan’s little bridesmaid. The little angel looked adorable as she was photographed whilst performing her bridesmaid duties.
Watch - Amal Muneeb is the perfect bridesmaid at ... 04:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding festivities might have ended but the fairytale wedding that concluded ...
