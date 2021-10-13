IHC moved against new NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD – A citizen challenged the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

On October 8, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated the ordinance, paving the way for the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal to continue holding his post until the appointment of his successor.

Citing various decisions taken by the Supreme Court (SC), petitioner Abdul Latif Qureshi mentioned that the re-appointment of retired judges is against the independence of the judiciary. He also requested the high court to ban the “October 8 ordinance.”

National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

The new NAB chairman will be appointed for a period of four years and his term may be extended.

The method followed for the appointment of the NAB chairman will be the one employed while granting an extension.

The ordinance states that the president will appoint the NAB chairman in consultation with the prime minister and the Opposition leader.

In case of a failure to reach a consensus on the appointment, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary committee formed especially for the matter of the appointment.

It also states that the NAB chairman can send his resignation to the president.