Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)
Web Desk
05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Social media sensation Jannat Mirza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok, is drop-dead-gorgeous and her entertaining videos have clearly made her a fan favourite.

There is no stopping her fan following from stalking her and this time, the 21-year-old won hearts as she was spotted having fun in the picturesque Skardu.

Sharing a quick virtual tour of the gorgeous city in 60 seconds, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes.

Turning to her Instagram handle, she gave major holiday goals as she shared the fun-filled video and keep her fans updated. 

The video clip shared by Jannat showcased the perfect scenic beauty featuring snow-capped mountains that served as the perfect background for the striking shot.

Moreover, Jannat's radiant smile showed that she was having a great time with her family and friends.

On the work front, Mirza is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

