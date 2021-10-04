US scientist duo win 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine

05:50 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
US scientist duo win 2021 Nobel Prize in medicine
Share

Two US scientists – David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian –have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for the discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee, announced the names of the winners on Monday.

“Our ability to sense heat, cold and touch is essential for survival and underpins our interaction with the world around us. In our daily lives we take these sensations for granted, but how are nerve impulses initiated so that temperature and pressure can be perceived? This question has been solved by this year’s Nobel Prize laureates," the Nobel Jury said in a statement.

"The groundbreaking discoveries... by this year's Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world," the jury added.

"In our daily lives we take these sensations for granted, but how are nerve impulses initiated so that temperature and pressure can be perceived? This question has been solved by this year's Nobel Prize laureates."

David Julius, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Trustee, and Ardem Patapoutian, an HHMI Investigator at Scripps Research, have received the prestigious award for their work identifying receptors on sensory neurons that give human beings the ability to monitor temperature, pain, touch, and the location and movement of our body, the organisation said in a statement.

Julius and Patapoutian will split the 10 million Swedish kronor (roughly $1.1 million) for this year’s prize.

The prize money comes from a bequest left by the founder of the prize, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Three scientists share 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics 11:17 PM | 2 Oct, 2018

STOCKHOLM - The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics to three scientists ...

More From This Category
Russia tests new hypersonic missile from a ...
06:34 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G providing enriched ...
06:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambani among 300 Indians ...
04:00 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
Eight killed after Indian minister's son crushes ...
11:47 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
US emerges as 'top tax haven in Pandora Papers'
11:25 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
35 world leaders named in Pandora Papers
11:01 PM | 3 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)
05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr