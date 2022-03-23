#ShowYourSpark; the all-new TECNO Spark 8C finally launched in Pakistan
LAHORE – The leading Chinese smartphone brand, TECNO has officially unveiled the new Spark 8C phone in Pakistan. The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of TECNO Mobile Pakistan and the phone is now available in markets nationwide.
Spark is TECNO’s entry-level to mid-range series phone with high-tech features. The all-new Spark 8C comes as the latest addition to the most selling smartphone series of TECNO. With Expandable memory, Memory Fusion Technology, Iconic Design, and a stylish Camera, Spark 8C gained a huge fan base even before its launch.
The new phone comes in two variants 4+128GB (PKR 23,999) and 3+64GB (PKR 19,499). With an 8MP front camera, 13MP Rear AI dual camera, 6.56” HD+ Dot Notch Display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5000mAh Battery, Spark 8C comes as a competitive device in the entry-level segment. Moreover, the phone will be available in four aesthetically stylish colors – Magnetic Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey.
This is not all, the new Spark 8C brings its users new innovative features such as Expandable memory, Customized Beauty, Rear Camera decoration and Fingerprint sensor design, SOPLAY, other special audio features, and much more.
Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his view on the latest launch,
“We are happy to introduce this latest budget-friendly device for our Pakistani consumers. With every new Spark device, we try our best to bring an innovation that makes our device remarkably more valuable than our competitors. Hence in Spark 8C, features like Memory fusion, its iconic design, and the stylish colors are our effort to bring more quality in less budget.”
So do not forget to get this amazing device from your nearest retailer. For more, follow TECNO’s official social media platforms.
