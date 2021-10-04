Mansha Pasha advises Neelum Muneer to work with co-actors other than Ahsan Khan
Share
Pakistani stars Mansha Pasha and Noor Hassan were recently invited to the popular talk show Time Out With Ahsan Khan and the duo made a plethora of interesting revelations.
Multiple clips from the episode went viral, but Mansha's Pasha advice to fellow actress Neelam Muneer hooked the netizens more than anything.
During the rapid-fire round, host Ahsan Khan asked Mansha to advise her fellow actors. When the Qayamat star's name popped, Mansha's reply was spontaneous but equally intriguing.
The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star said that Neelum was a highly professional actress therefore she didn't need any advice.
However, she added that maybe the Kahin Deep Jaley star should consider working with other co-actors as well instead of working only with Ahsan Khan.
View this post on Instagram
In response, Noor Hassan asked Ahsan if Neelum always wants to work with him or he wants to work with her.
Replying to the query, the Udaari actor explained that he loves working with Neelum Muneer and she is one of his most favourite co-stars.
Earlier, Mansha said that she is recuperating from a serious illness with her followers on social media.
Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar's dance video ... 04:27 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
Pakistani star Ahmed Ali Akbar has proved to be a torchbearer for the future artist who aspires to be in the world of ...
- JATE 2021 – Pakistan-China’s first ever joint military exercise ...10:47 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- OPPO launches OPPO A16 in Pakistan10:23 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Shakira, Claudia Schiffer, Tendulkar caught up in storm triggered by ...09:15 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down in Pakistan, other countries08:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Hussain Asghar steps down as NAB’s deputy chief08:35 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan confesses to taking drugs for four ...08:20 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Mansha Pasha advises Neelum Muneer to work with co-actors other than ...05:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Jannat Mirza gives a 60-second tour of Skardu (VIDEO)05:21 PM | 4 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021