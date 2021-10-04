Mansha Pasha advises Neelum Muneer to work with co-actors other than Ahsan Khan

Pakistani stars Mansha Pasha and Noor Hassan were recently invited to the popular talk show Time Out With Ahsan Khan and the duo made a plethora of interesting revelations.

Multiple clips from the episode went viral, but Mansha's Pasha advice to fellow actress Neelam Muneer hooked the netizens more than anything.

During the rapid-fire round, host Ahsan Khan asked Mansha to advise her fellow actors. When the Qayamat star's name popped, Mansha's reply was spontaneous but equally intriguing.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star said that Neelum was a highly professional actress therefore she didn't need any advice.

However, she added that maybe the Kahin Deep Jaley star should consider working with other co-actors as well instead of working only with Ahsan Khan.

In response, Noor Hassan asked Ahsan if Neelum always wants to work with him or he wants to work with her.

Replying to the query, the Udaari actor explained that he loves working with Neelum Muneer and she is one of his most favourite co-stars.

Earlier, Mansha said that she is recuperating from a serious illness with her followers on social media.