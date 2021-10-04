Pandora Papers - Jackie Shroff, family linked to New Zealand trust, Swiss bank account

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is making headlines as he has reportedly been named as the 'prime beneficiary' of a trust that was set up by his mother-in-law.

The report states that Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff's mother Claudia Dutt had formed the Media Trust, registered with London Fiduciary Trust Company Limited (LFTC) in New Zealand on November 29, 2005.

Even though the trust was reportedly terminated eight years later in September 2013, the report states that Jackie made “substantial contributions” to this trust, which had a Swiss bank account.

Moreover, the memorandum concerning the trust states that Shroff’s son and Bollywood's heartthrob Tiger Shroff alongside sister Krishna Shroff were the other beneficiaries.

The memorandum also states that Shroff wished “to be considered the primary beneficiary during his lifetime and his needs should be paramount”.

However, the records in the Pandora Papers did not mention the amount contributed by Shroff to the trust. But they show that the trust held a bank account at Clariden Leu Bank, a private Swiss bank.

The reports also stated that the mentioned trust-owned Millenstock Holdings Limited, an offshore firm in the British Virgin Islands.

Earlier, the massive leak of financial documents was published by several major news organizations that allegedly top public personalities including world leaders to secret wealth reserves.