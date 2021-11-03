Zoya Nasir reveals terrifying details about why she fears travelling on motorway

Zoya Nasir is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the showbiz industry and has managed to garner ample praises for herself in a short span of time.

The 30-year-old beautician has been quite active on social media and her bubbly persona is loved by the fans.

This time around, the Hania actor paved her way to headlines as she revealed her fear of motorways. In her recent appearance, she spoke about her harrowing experience at the motorway and how she was mugged a week ago.

Furthermore, Zoya revealed that her mother has been kidnapped there thrice. The following unsettling details left the netizens worried for her and her family's safety.

“She is very scared of the motorway because her mother has been abducted from the motorway three times.” “The robbers would kidnap my mother and her car, take them to a deserted area and then leave them there,” she said.

Moreover, Zoya's mother also revealed the details of the terrifying experience in the comment section.

On the work front, Zoya has been highly praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Mere Apnay.

