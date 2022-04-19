Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck in elevator (VIDEO)

Ramadan special drama Paristan has been winning hearts with hilarious plots and impeccable performances of lead actors Aymen Saleem and Arslan Naseer.

While fans are loving the unfolding storyline, the cast and crew of Paristan are keeping the audience hooked off-screen too with hilarious BTS videos.

This time around, a video is going viral online where the cast members of Paristan get hilariously stuck in the elevator where they all panic and record each other's funny reactions.

Produced by Momina Duraid, the drama has been directed by Ali Hassan and written by Samra Bukhari.

The cast includes Aymen Saleem, Arslan Naseer, Mooroo, Mira Sethi, Merub Ali, Junaid Jamshaid Niazi, Javeria Saud, Asad Siddique, Navin Waqar, and Ali Safina