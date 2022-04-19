COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the first meeting after the PML-N leader becomes the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

The meeting between top civil-military leaders was held at the Prime Minister's House.

A statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said, “Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting”.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.



Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/CRkccpRUXm — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 19, 2022

Pakistan’s top general did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chiefs of all forces attended the ceremony, but General Bajwa did not. His absence raised many eyebrows amid the recent political developments in the country.

However, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Iftikhar Babar cleared the air on matter saying Army Chief was not feeling well the day when PM Shehbaz took the oath.

Army spokesperson tells why General Bajwa didn't ... 11:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2022 RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army spokesperson on Thursday disclosed the reason why Chief of Army Staff General ...

DG ISPR also mentioned that Gen Bajwa had not even come to the office, adding there was nothing more to it.