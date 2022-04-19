COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the first meeting after the PML-N leader becomes the 23rd premier of Pakistan.
The meeting between top civil-military leaders was held at the Prime Minister's House.
A statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said, “Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting”.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 19, 2022
Professional matters pertaining to National security were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/CRkccpRUXm
Pakistan’s top general did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Chiefs of all forces attended the ceremony, but General Bajwa did not. His absence raised many eyebrows amid the recent political developments in the country.
However, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Iftikhar Babar cleared the air on matter saying Army Chief was not feeling well the day when PM Shehbaz took the oath.
Army spokesperson tells why General Bajwa didn't ... 11:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army spokesperson on Thursday disclosed the reason why Chief of Army Staff General ...
DG ISPR also mentioned that Gen Bajwa had not even come to the office, adding there was nothing more to it.
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
-
- Czech model restricted to fly abroad after acquittal in drug ...05:56 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif05:35 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
-
- US 'looks forward' to working closely with new Pakistani government04:53 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
-
- Imran Ashraf wins hearts with latest viral video04:35 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees and Mishi Khan lash out at Reham Khan03:46 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022