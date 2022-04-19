COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

05:35 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the first meeting after the PML-N leader becomes the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

The meeting between top civil-military leaders was held at the Prime Minister's House.

A statement issued by Prime Minister's Office said, “Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting”.

Pakistan’s top general did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chiefs of all forces attended the ceremony, but General Bajwa did not. His absence raised many eyebrows amid the recent political developments in the country.

However, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Iftikhar Babar cleared the air on matter saying Army Chief was not feeling well the day when PM Shehbaz took the oath.

DG ISPR also mentioned that Gen Bajwa had not even come to the office, adding there was nothing more to it.

