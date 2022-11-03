Pakistani politicians condemn gun attack on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani politicians have widely condemned a gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march rally against the government near Wazirabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan was shot in both legs while other PTI leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Chattah, were also injured in the attack. A protesters also died in the incident.

Khan kick started the march from the city of Lahore last Friday and has made stops in different cities on the way to Islamabad where his party has planned to stage a sit-in to seek fresh elections in the country.

Today, the PTI caravan was scheduled to stop in Wazirabad city in Gujranwala district of Punjab proince, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.

When a huge number of PTI supporters marching alongside the container on foot and some on vehicles toward today’s destination, a gunman, who appears to be aged between 30 to 40 years, attempted to the PTI leaders, who were standing on container’s roof.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman and others have condemned the attack.

عمران خان کی ریلی میں فائرنگ کی شدید الفاظ میں مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ وزیر داخلہ سے واقعے کی فوری رپورٹ طلب کی ہے۔ عمران اوردیگر زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کیلیےدعاگو ہیں۔سکیورٹی/واقعے کی تحقیقات میں وفاق پنجاب حکومت سےتمام ممکنہ تعاون کرے گا۔ ملکی سیاست میں تشدد کی کوئی جگہ نہیں ہونی چاہئے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/MediaCellPPP/status/1588162239311364098

میں عمران خان اور ان کے ساتھیوں پر فائرنگ کی مذمت کرتا ہوں اور زخمیوں کی صحتیابی کے لئیے دعا گو ہوں۔ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) November 3, 2022

عمران خان پر فائرنگ کی مزمت کرتی ہوں اور ان سمیت تمام زخمیوں کی صحت کے لیے اللّہ تعالی سے دعاگو ہوں۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 3, 2022

Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. Praying for his swift recovery. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 3, 2022

Police have arrested a suspect, who has confessed to targeting the PTI leaders in the attack. However, special teams have been made to investigate the incident.