Pakistani politicians condemn gun attack on Imran Khan

06:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Pakistani politicians condemn gun attack on Imran Khan
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani politicians have widely condemned a gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his long march rally against the government near Wazirabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan was shot in both legs while other PTI leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Chattah, were also injured in the attack. A protesters also died in the incident.

Khan kick started the march from the city of Lahore last Friday and has made stops in different cities on the way to Islamabad where his party has planned to stage a sit-in to seek fresh elections in the country.

Today, the PTI caravan was scheduled to stop in Wazirabad city in Gujranwala district of Punjab proince, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.

When a huge number of PTI supporters marching alongside the container on foot and some on vehicles toward today’s destination, a gunman, who appears to be aged between 30 to 40 years, attempted to the PTI leaders, who were standing on container’s roof.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman and others have condemned the attack. 

https://twitter.com/MediaCellPPP/status/1588162239311364098

Police have arrested a suspect, who has confessed to targeting the PTI leaders in the attack. However, special teams have been made to investigate the incident.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing ... 04:25 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

LAHORE - PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sustained bullets wounds after unidentified armed men opened ...

More From This Category
ISPR condemns attack on Imran Khan during PTI ...
07:27 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
PTI long march attack: What we know about the ...
05:38 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz orders probe after gun attack at PTI ...
05:17 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in firing ...
04:25 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Long march: Govt sets stern conditions for PTI to ...
02:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Man held for ‘raping’ and setting her ...
01:57 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kubra Khan talks about playing bold characters
06:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr