PTI protests irk twin cities residents

ISLAMABAD – Residents of twin cities have been facing difficulties as PTI supporters blocked the roads and main highways during a protest against assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan.

The former premier survived an assassination attempt after being shot in the leg in Wazirabad last week, however the incident spelled misery for the citizens of the twin cities.

Protesters have still blocked several main roads for traffic and people are being diverted to alternative routes including Murree Road in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, PTI leaders open Murree Road on the directives of the party leadership as Rawalpindi came to a halt with huge traffic jams. Still, the residents of several localities are facing difficulties in commuting.

Meanwhile, protests continued despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's directives to end the protests in various cities in view of the difficulties faced by the masses.

Amid the protests, educational institutions in the twin cities were also shut down while the ambulance service was also disrupted.

Rawalpindi police also warned agitators of legal action if they disrupted law and order.