Team Green reaches Melbourne for T20 World Cup final

SYDNEY – Pakistan cricket team reached Melbourne on Thursday to play the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13).

The Men in Green Shirts are just one step away from lifting the world cup trophy for the first time in more than a decade as they last won the T20 World Cup in 2009.

On Sunday, Pakistan will be taking on the winner of today’s second semi-final between England and India.

In the meantime, the national squad will participate in practice sessions before the final game of the world cup. Their first net session will begin at MCG tomorrow (Friday).

A day earlier, the Team Green confirmed berth in final match after thrashing New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Babar-led squad thrashed Kiwis to secure a place in the final as they did in the 1992 World Cup’s semi-final and now Green Shirts eyeing to lift the World Cup trophy.

Fans witnessed the best of batting as Babar Azam (53) and Muhammad Rizwan (57) slammed 105 runs partnership.

Team Green completed the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of century opening partnership between openers.