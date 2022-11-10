Afghan Taliban ban women’s entry to amusement parks
Share
KABUL – The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has imposed a ban on entry of women in amusement parks in capital city of Kabul.
The new rules, which were introduced this week, is latest addition to curbs being faced by women in the country since the Taliban came into power last year.
They are already banned from travelling without a male escort and ordered to wear a hijab or burqa whenever they come out of the home.
An official of the Taliban government told media the reasons for imposing the ban, saying there was mixing of women and men in the parks, adding that hijab rules were also violated.
It is recalled that secondary schools for girls have also been closed for over a year almost around the country.
Taliban ban Afghan women from air travel without ... 02:16 PM | 28 Mar, 2022
KABUL – The Taliban have barred women in Afghanistan from air travel without a male relative in latest curbs on ...
- Words or pictures: Which tells the better story? Debate intrigues ...02:44 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Afghan Taliban ban women’s entry to amusement parks02:43 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Team Green reaches Melbourne for T20 World Cup final02:05 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- PTI protests irk twin cities residents01:49 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- ‘$7.8 million in 4 weeks’ – The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes ...01:45 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- WATCH: Hania Aamir narrowly escapes Gujranwala mob in latest meetup12:45 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are officially divorced: reports11:20 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Ushna Shah spotted enjoying wedding event with beau Hamza Amin10:50 AM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022