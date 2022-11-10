Afghan Taliban ban women’s entry to amusement parks

KABUL – The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has imposed a ban on entry of women in amusement parks in capital city of Kabul.

The new rules, which were introduced this week, is latest addition to curbs being faced by women in the country since the Taliban came into power last year.

They are already banned from travelling without a male escort and ordered to wear a hijab or burqa whenever they come out of the home.

An official of the Taliban government told media the reasons for imposing the ban, saying there was mixing of women and men in the parks, adding that hijab rules were also violated.

It is recalled that secondary schools for girls have also been closed for over a year almost around the country.