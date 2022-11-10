Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 100

ISLAMABAD – The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), and Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) are the two Pakistani universities to be ranked among the top 100 varsities from the Asia region, shows the latest ranking.

According to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2023, Islamabad-based public research university NUST moved up seven places to secure the 67th spot. NUST is followed by Quaid-i-Azam University which makes it to the 95th spot.

As many as 760 universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian Rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most widely cited and prestigious university ranking agencies in the world.

Some other Pakistani institutions featured in the top 500 of Asia University Rankings 2023 include the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)(115), and the University of the Punjab (140).

Other institutions under 500 include COMSATS University Islamabad (142), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore  (165), Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)(193), University of Agriculture, Faisalabad(210), University of Peshawar (221), Aga Khan University (223), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) (241), University of Karachi(271-280), The University of Lahore(281-290), Government College University, Faisalabad   (301-350), Air University Pakistan(351-400), Bahauddin Zakariya University (351-400), Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (401-450), Iqra University (401-450), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (401-450), NED University of Engineering and Technology (401-450), National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (401-450) Bahria University, Islamabad. Pakistan (451-500), Government College University Lahore (451-500), Government College Women University Faisalabad (451-500), Institute of Space Technology (IST) (451-500), University of Central Punjab (UCP) (451-500), University of Malakand, Chakdara (451-500), University of Management and Technology (UMT) (451-500), University of Sargodha(451-500).

QS rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with Ph.D, and internationalization.

