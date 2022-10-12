QAU only Pakistani institution among top 500 World University Rankings 2023

ISLAMABAD – Quaid-i-Azam University, the public research university located in the federal capital, is the only Pakistani university to be ranked among the top 500 universities in the world in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.

The latest edition of the annual ranking, released on Wednesday, includes around 1,800 universities from across 104 nations while only one Pakistani academic institution makes it to the prestigious list

As per the data, at least 29 varsities from South Asian nation were ranked by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.

Other than QUA, Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, and the University of Management and Technology, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, and Bahria University ranked in the top 5.

The remaining institutions were ranked as ‘reporter’ as they submitted the required data for evaluation however failed to meet the eligibility criteria.

Here’s the complete list of Pakistani Universities

Quaid-i-azam University 401-500 Government College University Faisalabad 501-600 University of Management and Technology 501-600 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 601-800 Bahria University 601-800 COMSATS University Islamabad 601-800 Dow University of Health Sciences 601-800 University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 601-800 Hazara University Mansehra 601-800 International Islamic University Islamabad 601-800

Lahore University of Management Sciences 601-800 University of Malakand 601-800 Riphah International University 601-800 University of Agriculture Faisalabad 801-1000 University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar 801-1000 Islamia University Bahawalpur 801-1000 University of Lahore 801-1000 National University of Sciences and Technology 801-1000 Peshawar University 801-1000 Punjab University 801-1000

Bahauddin Zakaiya University 1001-1200 University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 1001-1200 University of Gujrat 1001-1200 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1001-1200 University of Sargodha 1001-1200 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 1001-1200 Government College University Lahore 1201-1500 Lahore College for Women University 1201-1500 Karachi University 1501+

Other institutions include:

Aga Khan University, Air University, Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences, University of Central Punjab, University of Education, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Government College Women University Faisalabad, Government College Women University Sialkot, Greenwich University, Ilma University, Islamia College Peshawar, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Khyber Medical University, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, MNS University of Agriculture Multan, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, National University of Medical Sciences, Rawalpindi Medical University , Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Ziauddin University

Top Universities in the world

Meanwhile, Oxford University retained the top spot for the seventh year in a row. Times Higher Education ranks varsities on 13 performance indicators to measure performance including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher ... 07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022 At least 42 Pakistani varsities have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings ...

Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology, Princeton University, University of California Berkeley, Yale University, and Imperial College London make it to the top 10 institutions.