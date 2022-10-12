QAU only Pakistani institution among top 500 World University Rankings 2023

03:15 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
QAU only Pakistani institution among top 500 World University Rankings 2023
Source: QAU.EDU.PK
ISLAMABAD – Quaid-i-Azam University, the public research university located in the federal capital, is the only Pakistani university to be ranked among the top 500 universities in the world in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.

The latest edition of the annual ranking, released on Wednesday, includes around 1,800 universities from across 104 nations while only one Pakistani academic institution makes it to the prestigious list

As per the data, at least 29 varsities from South Asian nation were ranked by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.

Other than QUA, Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, and the University of Management and Technology, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, and Bahria University ranked in the top 5.       

The remaining institutions were ranked as ‘reporter’ as they submitted the required data for evaluation however failed to meet the eligibility criteria.

Here’s the complete list of Pakistani Universities

Quaid-i-azam University                401-500
Government College University Faisalabad           501-600
University of Management and Technology           501-600
Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan          601-800
Bahria University            601-800
COMSATS University Islamabad  601-800
 Dow University of Health Sciences            601-800
University of Engineering and Technology Taxila  601-800
Hazara University Mansehra     601-800
International Islamic University Islamabad          601-800
Lahore University of Management Sciences         601-800
University of Malakand  601-800
Riphah International University  601-800
University of Agriculture Faisalabad         801-1000
University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar    801-1000
Islamia University Bahawalpur     801-1000
 University of Lahore         801-1000
 National University of Sciences and Technology   801-1000
Peshawar University   801-1000
Punjab University            801-1000
Bahauddin Zakaiya University      1001-1200
University of Engineering and Technology Lahore        1001-1200
 University of Gujrat         1001-1200
PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi        1001-1200
University of Sargodha    1001-1200
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore   1001-1200
Government College University Lahore   1201-1500
Lahore College for Women University      1201-1500
Karachi University            1501+

Other institutions include:

Aga Khan University, Air University, Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences, University of Central Punjab, University of Education, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Government College Women University Faisalabad, Government College Women University Sialkot, Greenwich University, Ilma University, Islamia College Peshawar, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Khyber Medical University, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, MNS University of Agriculture Multan, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, National University of Medical Sciences, Rawalpindi Medical University , Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Ziauddin University               

Top Universities in the world

Meanwhile, Oxford University retained the top spot for the seventh year in a row. Times Higher Education ranks varsities on 13 performance indicators to measure performance including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher ... 07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022

At least 42 Pakistani varsities have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings ...

Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology, Princeton University, University of California Berkeley, Yale University, and Imperial College London make it to the top 10 institutions.

