QAU only Pakistani institution among top 500 World University Rankings 2023
ISLAMABAD – Quaid-i-Azam University, the public research university located in the federal capital, is the only Pakistani university to be ranked among the top 500 universities in the world in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.
The latest edition of the annual ranking, released on Wednesday, includes around 1,800 universities from across 104 nations while only one Pakistani academic institution makes it to the prestigious list
As per the data, at least 29 varsities from South Asian nation were ranked by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.
Other than QUA, Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, and the University of Management and Technology, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, and Bahria University ranked in the top 5.
The remaining institutions were ranked as ‘reporter’ as they submitted the required data for evaluation however failed to meet the eligibility criteria.
Here’s the complete list of Pakistani Universities
|Quaid-i-azam University
|401-500
|Government College University Faisalabad
|501-600
|University of Management and Technology
|501-600
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|601-800
|Bahria University
|601-800
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|601-800
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|601-800
|University of Engineering and Technology Taxila
|601-800
|Hazara University Mansehra
|601-800
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|601-800
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|601-800
|University of Malakand
|601-800
|Riphah International University
|601-800
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|801-1000
|University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar
|801-1000
|Islamia University Bahawalpur
|801-1000
|University of Lahore
|801-1000
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|801-1000
|Peshawar University
|801-1000
|Punjab University
|801-1000
|Bahauddin Zakaiya University
|1001-1200
|University of Engineering and Technology Lahore
|1001-1200
|University of Gujrat
|1001-1200
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|1001-1200
|University of Sargodha
|1001-1200
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore
|1001-1200
|Government College University Lahore
|1201-1500
|Lahore College for Women University
|1201-1500
|Karachi University
|1501+
Other institutions include:
Aga Khan University, Air University, Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences, University of Central Punjab, University of Education, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Government College Women University Faisalabad, Government College Women University Sialkot, Greenwich University, Ilma University, Islamia College Peshawar, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Khyber Medical University, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, MNS University of Agriculture Multan, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, National University of Medical Sciences, Rawalpindi Medical University , Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Ziauddin University
Top Universities in the world
Meanwhile, Oxford University retained the top spot for the seventh year in a row. Times Higher Education ranks varsities on 13 performance indicators to measure performance including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher ... 07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
At least 42 Pakistani varsities have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings ...
Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California Institute of Technology, Princeton University, University of California Berkeley, Yale University, and Imperial College London make it to the top 10 institutions.
