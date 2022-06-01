42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022

At least 42 Pakistani varsities have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022.

According to the prestigious ranking, the Quaid-i-Azam University tops the list, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan grabbed the second spot while International Islamic University Islamabad, GCU Faisalabad, and Hazara University Mansehra ranked among the top 5.

Here’s the complete list of Pakistani universities ranked in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022.

University Ranking Quaid-i-Azam University 116 Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 149 International Islamic University, Islamabad 164 Government College University Faisalabad 166 Hazara University Mansehra 169 University of Peshawar 192 COMSATS University Islamabad 201-250 Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250 University of Malakand 201-250

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 251-300 National University of Sciences and Technology 251-300 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 301-350 University of Lahore 301-350 University of Punjab 351-400 University of Sargodha 351-400 Bahauddin Zakariya University 401-500 University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 401-500 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 401-500 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 401-500

Government College University Lahore 501+ University of Karachi 501+ Bahria University University of Balochistan Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Dow University of Health Sciences University of Education Lahore University of Faisalabad Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology

Gomal University Government College Women University Faisalabad Government College Women University Sialkot Ilma University Jinnah Sindh Medical University Reporter Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information and Technology

King Edward Medical University University of Management and Technology MNS University of Agriculture Multan NED University of Engineering and Technology Reporter The Women University Multan Ziauddin University

Rawalpindi Medical University

The Asia University Rankings ranked the higher educational institutions on 13 performance indicators.

At least 616 institutions from 31 states were ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, per reports.

Two Chinese universities including Tsinghua University, and Peking University topped the list. The National University of Singapore, University of Hong Kong, Nanyang Technological University, The University of Tokyo, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Seoul National University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Fudan University were ranked among the top 10 list institutions.