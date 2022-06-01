42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022
At least 42 Pakistani varsities have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022.
According to the prestigious ranking, the Quaid-i-Azam University tops the list, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan grabbed the second spot while International Islamic University Islamabad, GCU Faisalabad, and Hazara University Mansehra ranked among the top 5.
Here’s the complete list of Pakistani universities ranked in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022.
|University
|Ranking
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|116
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|149
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|164
|Government College University Faisalabad
|166
|Hazara University Mansehra
|169
|University of Peshawar
|192
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|201-250
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|201-250
|University of Malakand
|201-250
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|251-300
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|251-300
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|301-350
|University of Lahore
|301-350
|University of Punjab
|351-400
|University of Sargodha
|351-400
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|401-500
|University of Engineering and Technology Lahore
|401-500
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|401-500
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore
|401-500
|Government College University Lahore
|501+
|University of Karachi
|501+
|Bahria University
|University of Balochistan
|Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad
|Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|University of Education Lahore
|University of Faisalabad
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Gomal University
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|Ilma University
|Jinnah Sindh Medical University Reporter
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information and Technology
|King Edward Medical University
|University of Management and Technology
|MNS University of Agriculture Multan
|NED University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
|The Women University Multan
|Ziauddin University
|Rawalpindi Medical University
The Asia University Rankings ranked the higher educational institutions on 13 performance indicators.
At least 616 institutions from 31 states were ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, per reports.
