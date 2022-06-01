42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022
07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022
Source: QAU.EDU.PK/University of the Punjab
At least 42 Pakistani varsities have been featured in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2022.

According to the prestigious ranking, the Quaid-i-Azam University tops the list, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan grabbed the second spot while International Islamic University Islamabad, GCU Faisalabad, and Hazara University Mansehra ranked among the top 5.

Here’s the complete list of Pakistani universities ranked in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2022.

University Ranking
Quaid-i-Azam University 116
Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan  149
 International Islamic University, Islamabad  164
Government College University Faisalabad  166
Hazara University Mansehra  169
University of Peshawar 192
COMSATS University Islamabad 201-250
Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250
University of Malakand  201-250
University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 251-300
National University of Sciences and Technology  251-300
 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 301-350
 University of Lahore  301-350
University of Punjab  351-400
University of Sargodha  351-400
Bahauddin Zakariya University  401-500
University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 401-500
PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi  401-500
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 401-500
Government College University Lahore 501+
University of Karachi  501+
Bahria University 
University of Balochistan 
 Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad 
Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
Dow University of Health Sciences 
University of Education Lahore
University of Faisalabad 
Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 
Gomal University 
Government College Women University Faisalabad 
Government College Women University Sialkot
 Ilma University 
Jinnah Sindh Medical University Reporter
Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information and Technology
King Edward Medical University
University of Management and Technology
MNS University of Agriculture Multan
NED University of Engineering and Technology Reporter 
The Women University Multan
Ziauddin University
Rawalpindi Medical University 

The Asia University Rankings ranked the higher educational institutions on 13 performance indicators.

At least 616 institutions from 31 states were ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, per reports.

Two Chinese universities including Tsinghua University, and Peking University topped the list. The National University of Singapore, University of Hong Kong, Nanyang Technological University, The University of Tokyo, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Seoul National University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Fudan University were ranked among the top 10 list institutions.

