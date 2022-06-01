Man killed, 3 injured in departmental store fire in Karachi

KARACHI – A man died of suffocation while three others got injured after a massive fire broke out in a departmental store near Karachi Central Jail.

Reports in local media said the blaze started in the basement of the store at around 11 am in the morning and spread so fast that it gutted a portion of the premises.

The deceased person was moved from the mezzanine floor of the apartment complex. The victim is around 32 years of age, reports quoting Jinnah Hospital Additional Police Surgeon said. Meanwhile, three other people are being treated at Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward.

BREAKING | Fire erupts at Chase store near Jail Chowrangi #Karachi. Rescue work underway. #TOKAlert pic.twitter.com/AH08fHcQGZ — The Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) June 1, 2022

KMC officials told local media outlets that 70 percent of the inferno has been controlled as a dozen fire tenders, two bowsers and one snorkel are taking part in the firefighting mission.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited the site and confirmed that all residents were evacuated.

Sindh Building Control Authority also took notice after the incident and will be inspecting the complex in the coming days for a detailed report.