16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 500
LAHORE – At least sixteen Pakistani universities have made it to the list of top 500 Times Higher Education (THE) institutions.

This year’s ranking of the top Asian universities features around 551 institutions in Asia and Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list followed by Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), NUST, University of Punjab, University of Peshawar, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the University of Sargodha are also ranked among the top 500 Asian institutions.

The recent rankings are based on the 13 performance indicators. The 2021 rankings include 551 universities from 30 countries that have been ranked on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Meanwhile, Tsinghua University of China topped the list followed by Peking University and the National University of Singapore.

The top 10 universities on THE Asia University Rankings 2021 include Tsinghua University, Peking University of China, National University of Singapore, University of Hong Kong, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, The University of Tokyo, Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Seoul National University and the Kyoto University.

