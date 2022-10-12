Muslim World League chief meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan’s peace efforts in region

RAWALPINDI – Muslim World League Secretary General Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim AI-Issa called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, said ISPR.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral security cooperation and regional peace & stability came under discussion.

The MWL secretary general said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing a vital role for peace and stability in the region.

The army chief said tied between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were based on “bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust,” and both nations would continue to work for peace and stability the “betterment of Ummah.”

Before meeting Bajwa, Al-Issa, who is visiting Pakistan until October 14, met Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad to discuss challenges faced by the Muslim world and improve institutional cooperation, coordination and support.

On Monday, during a special investiture ceremony, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the second-highest civil award in Pakistan, the Hilal-e-Pakistan, on Al-Issa in recognition of his services in strengthening relations between the two countries as well as for promoting scholarships for Pakistani students at Saudi educational institutions and peace and harmony in the world.

The MWL is an International Islamic non-government organization based in Makkah that aims to spread the true message of Islam and advance moderate values that promote peace and tolerance.