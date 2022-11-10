Syra Yousaf dazzles fans with latest bridal shoot
Lollywood diva Syra Yousaf’s stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as the 34-year-old star make her admirers turn heads with her every move.
This time around, Syra was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot for ace designer Hussain Rehar that has left her legion of admirers awestruck.
Dressed in bedazzling wedding trousseau, the Mera Naseeb star looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic. Here are some pictures from her Instagram feed:
Yousaf is known for playing the lead role in a number of television series, such as Mera Naseeb, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Darmiyaan, Ru Baru, and many others.
She has also been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan.
