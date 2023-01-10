Portugal's Golden Visa booms with 42% raise in investments

LISBON - Portugal's Golden Visa scheme is attracting citizens from across the world as the country has increased the investment made through it by 42 percent, it has emerged.

Investment raised through golden visas in 2022 amounted to €654.2 million which is a sharp increase from the previous year. According to a media report by Portugal's leading news agency 1,281 Residence Permits for Investment (ARI), also known as golden visas were granted in 2022.

The data produced by the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) shows a steady increase in issuance of visa every month as under:

Month Golden Visas Issued January 94 February 94 March 73 April 121 May 112 June 155 July 80 August 77 September 120 October 83 November 121 December 151

Portugal seems to be easing the restrictions for global community as in 2022, 1,533 residence permits were granted to reunited family members, 192 of which were issued in December.

The Golden Visas scheme was launched to attract investors from across the world and is still under the watch of observers; however, each year the number of visas issued is rising which implies that the scheme might be here to stay.

A total of 11,535 residence permits have already been granted: two in 2012, 494 in 2013, 1,526 in 2014, 766 in 2015, 1,414 in 2016, 1,351 in 2017, 1,409 in 2018, 1,245 in 2019, 1,182 in 2020, 865 in 2021 and 1,281 in 2022.

The data suggests that in terms of the acquisition of real estate, visas granted so far total 10,593 and an investment of €6,041 million, of which €534.1 million corresponds to the purchase of real estate for urban rehabilitation (1,485 ARI) has been made. Moreover, 920 capital transfers have been granted to date, amounting to €712 million. The criterion for creating jobs totals the attribution of 22 golden visas.

As far as the nationalities are concerned, China is securing the top spot with 5,247 visas, followed by Brazil (1,168), Turkey (546), the United States (537), and South Africa (507).

Since the beginning of the program, 18,808 residence permits have been granted to reunited family members and global investors and citizens seem to be taking interest in the program.